Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.13 ($103.69).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.84 ($106.87) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.02.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

