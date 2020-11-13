Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,238.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $70,286.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at $830,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,594 shares of company stock worth $17,104,781. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Health Catalyst by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 164,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

