Head to Head Survey: Virgin Galactic (SPCE) & Its Competitors

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Virgin Galactic to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Virgin Galactic and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virgin Galactic
|$3.78 million
|-$210.93 million
|-19.83
|Virgin Galactic Competitors
|$3.58 billion
|$295.70 million
|31.23
Volatility and Risk
Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
22.0% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Virgin Galactic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virgin Galactic
|N/A
|-63.20%
|-33.72%
|Virgin Galactic Competitors
|-265.36%
|-33.87%
|-13.66%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Virgin Galactic and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Virgin Galactic
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Virgin Galactic Competitors
|250
|910
|1463
|63
|2.50
Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.12%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 3.58%. Given Virgin Galactic’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Virgin Galactic rivals beat Virgin Galactic on 12 of the 13 factors compared.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
