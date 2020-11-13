Head to Head Survey: Rock Ridge Resources (OTCMKTS:RRRI) vs. Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Rock Ridge Resources (OTCMKTS:RRRI) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rock Ridge Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rock Ridge Resources and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Ridge Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 5 2 1 0 1.50

Gulfport Energy has a consensus target price of $2.35, indicating a potential upside of 921.74%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Rock Ridge Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Rock Ridge Resources has a beta of 6.81, meaning that its share price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.81, meaning that its share price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Ridge Resources and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Ridge Resources N/A N/A N/A Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rock Ridge Resources and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Ridge Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.03 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.32

Rock Ridge Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Rock Ridge Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Ridge Resources

Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. engages in the oil and gas factoring activities. The company is also involved in the investment, exploration, and production of oil and gas; and provision of alcohol-drug treatment services. In addition, it engages in the commercial and residential real estate investment and development activities. The company was formerly known as Green Star Energies, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. in December 2011. Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Lake Arrowhead, California.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.