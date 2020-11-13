Head-To-Head Review: Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) vs. (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) and (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Core Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Core Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Core Laboratories and (WGRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories -19.02% 45.39% 6.74% (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Laboratories and (WGRP), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 0 11 3 0 2.21 (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $22.26, indicating a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than (WGRP).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Laboratories and (WGRP)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $668.21 million 1.17 $101.98 million $1.79 9.82 (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A

Core Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than (WGRP).

Summary

Core Laboratories beats (WGRP) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment comprises services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

(WGRP) Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

