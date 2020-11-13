Head to Head Review: Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) and Its Peers

Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE: USAS) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Americas Gold and Silver to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Americas Gold and Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Americas Gold and Silver and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americas Gold and Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A Americas Gold and Silver Competitors 652 1871 1972 106 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Americas Gold and Silver’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Americas Gold and Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Americas Gold and Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americas Gold and Silver -88.26% -16.20% -10.16% Americas Gold and Silver Competitors -67.02% 1.04% -0.75%

Volatility & Risk

Americas Gold and Silver has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americas Gold and Silver’s competitors have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Americas Gold and Silver and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Americas Gold and Silver $58.41 million -$32.65 million -9.13 Americas Gold and Silver Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -7.05

Americas Gold and Silver’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Americas Gold and Silver. Americas Gold and Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Americas Gold and Silver competitors beat Americas Gold and Silver on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious and polymetallic mineral properties in North America. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares in located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company also owns a 60% interests in the Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho; and a 100% interests in the Relief Canyon mine located in the Pershing County, Nevada, the United States. In addition, it holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

