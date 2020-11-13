Head to Head Contrast: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) versus Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.13 billion 6.57 $239.43 million $3.89 11.29 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.53 billion 14.22 $363.17 million $6.96 23.19

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 8.43% 1.46% 0.81% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 29.07% 4.79% 2.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 3 7 1 2.82

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus target price of $149.42, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Regency Centers on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 28.8 million RSF of operating properties and 2.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 6.6 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 5.3 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

