Head-To-Head Contrast: ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) versus SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ALJ Regional and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $355.00 million 0.14 -$15.98 million N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies $38.50 million 0.34 $6.79 million N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALJ Regional.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ALJ Regional and SilverSun Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -21.21% -38.50% -9.06% SilverSun Technologies 16.18% -28.42% -14.42%

Risk and Volatility

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats ALJ Regional on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides label, printing, and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

