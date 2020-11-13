Head to Head Comparison: Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) & Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kona Grill alerts:

This table compares Kona Grill and Potbelly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Potbelly $409.71 million 0.22 -$23.99 million ($0.10) -37.70

Potbelly has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Volatility & Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Potbelly -11.22% -37.27% -6.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kona Grill and Potbelly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Potbelly 0 1 0 0 2.00

Potbelly has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Potbelly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Potbelly is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Potbelly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Potbelly beats Kona Grill on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.