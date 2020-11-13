Head to Head Analysis: YETI (NYSE:YETI) and Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC)

YETI (NYSE:YETI) and Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and Western Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 7.17% 84.63% 17.40% Western Metals N/A N/A N/A

This table compares YETI and Western Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $913.73 million 5.30 $50.43 million $1.10 50.59 Western Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Western Metals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for YETI and Western Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 5 10 0 2.67 Western Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

YETI presently has a consensus target price of $52.71, indicating a potential downside of 5.28%. Given YETI’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe YETI is more favorable than Western Metals.

Risk & Volatility

YETI has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Metals has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of YETI shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of YETI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Western Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YETI beats Western Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Western Metals

Western Metals Corporation owns and operates natural gas wells in the Lindsey Slough Field in Solano County, California. It produces natural gas from land leased and administered by the California State Lands Commission. The company was formerly known as Coastcast Corporation and changed its name to Western Metals Corporation in November 2004. Western Metals Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

