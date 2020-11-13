Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,013,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,918,000 after buying an additional 134,898 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,501,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 448,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $331.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.22. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $346.80. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $53,931.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,775,731. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

