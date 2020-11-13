Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after purchasing an additional 989,470 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $33,904,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,491,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $201.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

