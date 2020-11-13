Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

