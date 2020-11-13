Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $55,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

