Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $53,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.3% in the second quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,440 shares of company stock worth $2,354,314. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

