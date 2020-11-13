Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,301 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 199,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 55,984 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

