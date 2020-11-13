Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 30.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $86,402.19. Insiders sold a total of 236,013 shares of company stock worth $20,016,543 in the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.