Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $54,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 70.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $62.24 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

