Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $51,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.63. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

