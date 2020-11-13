Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $38,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $872,336.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $1,744,438. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.24 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

