Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 201.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $159.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

