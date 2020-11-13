Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $53,000 Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 114,594 shares during the period.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE:HPP opened at $24.01 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HPP shares. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.