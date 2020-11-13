Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.