Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 74.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 36.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $203.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

