Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 212 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,328,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,827,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $24,979,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,008 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $61,553.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,189.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $93,367.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,927 shares of company stock valued at $715,280. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

NYSE LAD opened at $260.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $288.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

