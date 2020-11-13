Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $66,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

