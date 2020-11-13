Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HNGR stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hanger by 927.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,849 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 33,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hanger by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hanger during the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hanger during the second quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanger during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

