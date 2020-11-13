GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,149 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $99,330,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $23,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,458.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,363,000 after buying an additional 1,684,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $12,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

AGNC opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

