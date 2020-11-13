GWM Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,287,000 after acquiring an additional 348,798 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,188,000 after acquiring an additional 141,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

