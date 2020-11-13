GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,184 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,402.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 562.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $83.27.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.