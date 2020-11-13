GWM Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $238.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.13. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $246.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

