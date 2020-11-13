GWM Advisors LLC Sells 34,024 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,024 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of XSLV opened at $36.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.