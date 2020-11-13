GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 462,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 326,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after buying an additional 140,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34.

