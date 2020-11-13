GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Allstate by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Allstate by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in The Allstate by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

