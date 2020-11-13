GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $62,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

