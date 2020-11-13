GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE PII opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.