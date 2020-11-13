GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000.

ARKG opened at $73.28 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $77.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52.

