GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 906,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after buying an additional 166,175 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,227,000 after buying an additional 124,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 343,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,960,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,459,000 after buying an additional 91,312 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $255.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.37. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -98.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.