GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 678 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.