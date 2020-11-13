GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJK opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

