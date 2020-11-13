GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,906 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,783,000 after acquiring an additional 599,417 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 637,247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,504,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,802.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,884,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 334,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 837,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 186,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

