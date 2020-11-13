GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835,921 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 8.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,905,000 after acquiring an additional 297,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Lamb Weston by 40.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,791,000 after acquiring an additional 670,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,390,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

