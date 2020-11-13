GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 46,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $3,571,467.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,379 shares in the company, valued at $23,539,176.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $311,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,656,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,711,782 shares of company stock worth $147,461,124. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fastly from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.