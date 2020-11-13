GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $544,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of BWA opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

