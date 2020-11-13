GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Graco by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 134,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Graco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Graco news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $3,191,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,202 shares in the company, valued at $15,395,662.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,672 shares of company stock valued at $22,492,211 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

