GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.08%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

