GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 44.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 81,214 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 171.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 311.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,209 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

