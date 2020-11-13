GWM Advisors LLC Invests $477,000 in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NORW. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

NORW opened at $10.84 on Friday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

