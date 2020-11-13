GWM Advisors LLC Invests $477,000 in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020 // Comments off

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NORW. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

NORW opened at $10.84 on Friday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.