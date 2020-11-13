GWM Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

