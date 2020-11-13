GWM Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 94,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 376,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

